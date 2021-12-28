The Super New Moon in Capricorn on January 2 Will be a Cosmic Reset

If you’re looking for a cosmic reset, the New Moon in Capricorn on January 2 will give you just that. 2022’s first new moon brings the energy to not only set goals that are tangible, achievable and stabilizing, but to give you the boost you need to actually accomplish those resolutions.

But first—congrats, love! You’ve wrapped up another really, really tough year. You should be so proud of yourself! So much change has occurred since 2020 and it will probably take us quite some time to fully grasp the psychological and spiritual effects of the weight we’ve been under. But, despite all of that chaos, you’ve pushed through, and probably learned a lot in the process.

As we step into 2022, it’s the perfect time to reflect on all of this change and transformation. Now is the time to ask: How are you different? How are you the same? Are you living in accordance with these internal changes and ways in which you’ve transformed? How can you make your environment more reflective of the person you are now? It is through asking these types of self-reflective questions that you will be able to harness the energy of this super special New Moon in Capricorn.

“ It is an optimum time to set goals that reflect where and who you wish to be in the future. ”

A new moon kicks off the start of a new lunar cycle every 29.5 days, and represents a time period for planting seeds and new beginnings. The first lunar cycle of 2022 starts on January 2 with our New Moon in Capricorn. Capricorn energy is all about structure, discipline, responsibility, goal-setting, resourcefulness and ambition. With this new moon, it is time to start something new that will allow you to embody these Capricornian themes. It is an optimum time to set goals that reflect where and who you wish to be in the future.

What’s more, Uranus—the Awakener of the planets—is beautifully angled and beaming with support for this new moon. This energy will give you a solid push to shine in your uniqueness. Uranus rules technology, change, originality, individuality and the spark of intuition. So don’t be surprised if a sudden burst of inspiration, creativity or comprehension occurs during this new moon! You might finally have a lightbulb moment where things come together in an unexpected way. Embrace it!

All signs can take advantage of this beautiful new moon energy but it will be particularly special for Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces and of course, Capricorn. Still, everyone will benefit from writing a list of intentions, resolutions or affirmations to focus on for 2022. You can even light a candle (white or purple) or create a vision board to add some extra oomph to your manifesting! Remember, if you can see it in your mind’s eye this new moon, you are sure to be able to achieve it.