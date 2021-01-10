The First New Moon Of 2021 Says So Much About The Year Ahead

Scroll To See More Images

Are you ready for your first cosmic boost of the year? The New Moon in Capricorn on January 12 is coming to help you solidify your intentions, goals and plans to make 2021 your most magical year yet. During this lunar event, Pluto is teaming up with the new moon to help us all finally leave 2020 behind and step into our power. Let’s get it!

A new moon is the once-every-29.5-days occurrence that represents the start of a new lunar month. Astronomically, a new moon is when the moon is least visible in the sky, directly between the sun and the earth. Astrologically, a new moon represents the time period when the universe is most receptive to our intentions. This is why it’s heralded as a time for new beginnings, adventures and projects.

This New Moon in Capricorn is extra-special because it will give us a chance to lock in our goals and get clear about our strategies to achieve them. Capricorn energy is all about hard work, determination, resilience and upward mobility. Plus, Pluto will be empowering the new moon with intense vibes, too. Pluto is the ruler of regeneration, transformation and personal power. As a result, these will be key themes between January 12 and 13.

Pay close attention to any new opportunities, situations or circumstances that come your way, as they can serve to help you step into your power if you’ve been shrinking away from it—or, they can humble you if perhaps you’ve been feeling a little bit too in your power. It’s all about balance, babe!

Although this new moon will be felt by everyone (especially those in the United States, due to how intensely this new moon trigger the USA’s natal chart) the cardinal signs—Aries, Libra and Capricorn—will be most impacted. Read on to find out more about how.

Capricorn

Capricorns have been under a whole lot of pressure for the last three years due to Saturn traveling through their sign. And although Saturn moved on at the end of last year, Pluto is still hanging out and wrapping up his tour. This new moon will give Capricorns—specifically those born between January 7-18—a chance to really step into their inner authority.

Now is the time for you to set your biggest and boldest intentions yet. You have great power to create anything you want; just make sure you are using it to either empower others, or at the very least, not take their power away.

Aries

Aries, your career will be dramatically highlighted during this time. Setting career intentions is definitely smart, but beware of pushing too hard for advancement. This new moon will be sending a little spice your way and you might find yourself at odds with an authority figure.

You must remember that now is not the time for knee-jerk reactions. Observe whatever happens, then strategize to figure out exactly what you want your career to look like. Wait until things cool down, then begin to take steps forward.

Libra

Oh, dear Libra. As with Aries, this is not the best time for bold moves. The biggest difference between Libra and Aries is that this new moon will highlight your home and family sector. It seems this new moon may bring up an urgent home-related issue that will require you to think on your feet. You may also find that someone is causing this issue to be a little ~spicer~ than it needs to be. It’s important to remain calm, find out all the details and step into your power to solve whatever it is amicably.

For everyone else, remember that this new moon is all about standing in your power. You have magic within you—are you dimming it or letting it shine? Let this new moon guide you to shine your brightest not just in January, but all 2021 long.