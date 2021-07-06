The New Moon In Cancer Will Have A Major Impact On Your Family

Home and family are huge themes for the upcoming New Moon in Cancer on July 9. This emo new moon guarantees to have you all up in your feels, pushing you to allow said feelings to guide you instead of control you. The question is, are you ready to start anew on uncharted paths?

The next lunar month kicks off with a sparkling new moon in the gentle water sign, Cancer. Every 28 days, we are so fortunate to have a time to settle down, put pen to paper, light our candles and set new intentions for ourselves. This magical moment is marked by what astrologers and astronomers call a new moon, or the time when the moon is most hidden or at its darkest, which marks the start of a new lunar phase.

Astrologers take the new moon moon phase a step further and liken it to a time period ripe for starting new initiatives, birthing new ideas and even meeting new people. When a new moon happens in the sign of Cancer, which rules home, family, our emotions and self-nurturing, we are invited to initiate a little bit of magic into these areas of our lives.

This new moon in particular will be supported by Uranus, the ruler of the unexpected, innovation, technology and change. Fortunately, he will be making a super-sweet connection with the new moon, potentially gifting us a little surprise to ease us into the changes we wish to make when it comes to our homes and families.

Perhaps you hit a bit of a roadblock last month when trying to initiate changes because of mercury retrograde? Well, you might find yourself inspired by this new moon to go back to the drawing board. Expect the unexpected in all areas of your life, because Uranus will be playing nice.

Overall, this new moon should be pretty harmonious—but if you find that your feelings are a little out of whack or more intense than usual leading up to July 9, just remember that this new moon will be in the sign of Cancer. Cancer energy is all about emotions, vulnerability and connectivity, so whenever there is a concentration of energy in that sign, we’re left feeling all the feels.

If you are an air sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) or fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), this energy may feel a little off-putting. Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) and Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) are probably more comfortable with this energy, but don’t be surprised if your emotions are heightened as well.

No matter your sign, everyone should treat their emotions as their inner guide. The trick is to allow them to connect you to your inner voice, not throw you off your game! Emotions exist to show you where you have the opportunity to evolve, grow or change. Be curious and open and you will see how they can help you initiate the changes you wish to make.