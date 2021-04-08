The New Moon In Aries Is Prime Time For Manifesting Your Dreams

Scroll To See More Images

Strap in, everybody, because the New Moon in Aries is headed our way on Sunday, April 11. It is the first new moon of the new astrological year—so it’s ripe with opportunities to create new beginnings. Are you ready for a fresh start? Read on to find out how to maximize this Aries new moon energy.

Every month, the sun and the moon align in the heavens, starting a new lunar cycle. Since Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, this very special new moon represents the start of the 2021 astrological year. Just as ancient farmers planted their seeds under a new moon—as it was the darkest time of the month, so critters were less likely to find them—we can plant our seeds of intention in hopes of manifesting them throughout the year.

It is time to set intentions around personal goals and aspirations you wish to make happen. Good questions to ask yourself as the new moon approaches include: What would I like to create this year personally, professionally, spiritually and emotionally? What types of energy do I wish to tap into this year? What issues do I want to tackle and conquer within myself? What can I start now that will help to create or solidify a strong foundation for my future? Put pen to paper and get these thoughts down so that the universe can guide you to manifesting everything you desire.

This New Moon in Aries will have so much planetary support, with Mercury, Chiron and Venus close by. Mercury will boost our ability to communicate our ideas and visions, Venus will add a bit of sparkle and Chiron will help us see what wounds we need to assess in order to make our dreams come true. Jupiter will be sending beautiful beams of expansion and luck to this new moon, helping up dream bigger and create bolder intentions. Finally, Pluto might cause a little tension, pushing us to step into our power. Be ready!

With all of this magical energy, the power lies in our hands. We must believe in ourselves and trust that the universe is conspiring to help us step into our magic. After writing down your intentions, affirmations and goals for the year ahead, light a candle as a beacon of light to magnify your new moon thoughts. Then, be open to the signs and synchronicity guiding you towards your greatest dreams.

Although this new moon will affect everyone, Aries, Libra, Capricorn and Cancer will feel it the most. Read on for the top tips they should keep in mind—and to everyone else, remember that this new moon is just an opportunity to clarify your goals and create the life that you are meant to live. Good things are coming!

Aries

Aries, this is your magic-making new moon of the year. Embrace this influx of energy and be ready to kiss those self-defeating habits goodbye to make room for all of the success that is destined to come your way.

Libra

Libra, this new moon highlights partnerships for you. It’s time for your relationships to get an upgrade! Set intentions around the dynamics of your relationships that are in need of some serious change, then see those changes through.

Capricorn

Capricorn, your home is front and center during this new moon. What would make your home more pleasant and peaceful? Only you can initiate the changes that you want and end up with a space that fulfills you.

Cancer

Cancer, this new moon highlights how you shine professionally. When was the last time you set serious professional goals for yourself? Get to it! Your work should be a true reflection of the amazing person you are.