The New Moon in Aquarius On February 1 Calls For Radical Changes

There’s something deeply sobering about the second new moon of the year, the New Moon in Aquarius on February 1. The days around it will bring some unexpected changes that force us to really take stock of what we fear. The good news? Once the dust settles, you’ll have the opportunity to pursue a path that wouldn’t have been available before. This might be the path that brings you closer to your destiny—if you let it.

As we start a new lunar cycle, change feels heavy in the air. The full moon back on January 12 pushed us to understand what makes us feel safe and secure. Now that we have a better idea of what those things are, it is time to put into action any radical changes we need to make. With a New Moon in the sign of Aquarius—the rebel of the zodiac—change is not only imminent, but required.

It is time to step into your uniqueness and dance more wildly to the music of your soul. Uranus will be exasperating this energy as he makes a square to the new moon. This will gift us an opportunity to adjust, one that’s only available if we can maneuver through whatever surprises life throws our way. As we adjust, Saturn will help us find stability, structure and order, and Mercury will present ways of transforming the old anew when he goes direct two days later.

All in all, we must cling to what any new moon requires of us as we approach the New Moon in Aquarius on February 1. It is a time of initiation, new beginnings and planting seeds. Just as ancient farmers sowed their seeds for the next harvest under a new moon, so must we. The time will be ripe for new innovations!

Will you set intentions aligned with a more authentic version of yourself? Or will you light a candle signifying your acceptance of new energy coming into your life? Perhaps you will create a list of all of the ideas you wish to bring to reality in the next few months. Any of these activities will work to amplify the power of this new moon.

Although all signs will feel the weight of this new moon energy, there are some that might find it a little more testy than others. Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius, all fixed signs who don’t love change, might find this new moon quite uncomfortable. Just remember that the magic of life lies right beyond your comfort zone! Allow this New Moon in Aquarius to stretch you and show you a higher, brighter, more kick-butt version of yourself.

On the other hand, Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius, you might experience this new moon as quite pleasant. It’s not to say that adjustments won’t be necessary, but they’ll be more like small annoyances. But, that definitely doesn’t mean you should slack off! There’s still plenty of ways you can grow, so be sure to push yourself.

For everyone else, set those intentions. Use them as your guides as you march to the beat of the drum of your spirit.