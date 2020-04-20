The New Moon In Taurus Guarantees Stability & We Really Love To See It

Anybody else becoming obsessed with this sort of thing now that we’re all stuck at home? I’ve been thinking about the meaning of the April 2020 new moon for days now, and seeing as it takes place on April 23rd, I can rest easy knowing I’m just days away from feeling its stabilizing effects—and TBH, I could really use ’em. Granted, this means I’ll need some new lunar event to obsess over, but in the meantime, let’s celebrate!

If you aren’t daydreaming about lunar spectacles quite so often as I am (but you still want the scoop), I highly recommend turning to the AstroTwins, Ophi and Tali Edut, for pretty much all you need to know. A new moon and a full moon occur for every zodiac sign, and since Taurus season runs from April 19th through May 20th, things are just getting started. While I’m always wary of change, the ever-wise AstroTwins have both assured me that this time around the new moon will bring only good vibes, so it’s one worth getting excited about.

“Taurus is the sign of stability, money and daily routines. At the annual Taurus new moon, we’ll want to put energy into these themes: budgeting and creating new habits that help us feel more rooted,” say the AstroTwins. Real talk, my daily routine is already pretty stable given that I’m staying at home during the quarantine, but stability in money certainly sounds good to me! Did the twins predict the stimulus checks? JK—but also, can’t wait to get mine.

In uncertain times—cough, a literal pandemic, cough—a little stability is definitely a good thing, so I’m more than glad that Taurus season is upon us. It brings exactly the kind of calm, stabilizing energy I need to not feel overwhelmed by helplessness or lack of control. Taurus vibes will help me relax and get back to my roots! “Taurus is an earth sign, making this a great time to get in touch with nature, start any spring planting, cleaning or efforts to bring more groundedness into our lives,” say there AstroTwins. Personally, I’m planning to do all the above.

Wondering who will feel extra-special energy as a result of the new moon? Unfortunately, not my Pisces self, but some of you will be blessed AF . “The signs most affected will be the earth signs: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn, who will feel especially motivated to put dedicated energy into personal projects and plans,” say the AstroTwins.

Ready to get grounded and focus on some new plans? Honestly, a good distraction sounds pretty incredible right about now, and the new moon’s stabilizing nature will only help. If you’ve been living on a whim while quarantined at home, it’s time to get back on track—literally. Consider buying a planner and making a point to document your days, from the most mundane plans to your big-picture progress. You might think you don’t have enough going on right now to justify keeping track, but I bet you’ll be surprised, not to mention more motivated. Here’s to a Taurus szn filled with productivity, groundedness and strength! Happy new moon, y’all.