The New Moon In Taurus Guarantees Stability & We Really Love To See It

Anybody else becoming obsessed with this sort of thing now that we’re all stuck at home? I’ve been thinking about the meaning of the April 2020 new moon for days now, and seeing as it takes place on April 23rd, I can rest easy knowing I’m just days away from feeling its stabilizing effects—and TBH, I could really use ’em. Granted, this means I’ll need some new lunar event to obsess over, but in the meantime, let’s celebrate!
If you aren’t daydreaming about lunar spectacles quite so often as I am (but you still want the scoop), I highly recommend turning to the AstroTwins, Ophi and Tali Edut, for pretty much all you need to know. A new moon and a full moon occur for every zodiac sign, and since Taurus season runs from April 19th through May 20th, things are just getting started. While I’m always wary of change, the ever-wise AstroTwins have both assured me that this time around the new moon will bring only good vibes, so it’s one worth getting excited about.
“Taurus is the sign of stability, money and daily routines. At the annual Taurus new moon, we’ll want to put energy into these themes: budgeting and creating new habits that help us feel more rooted,” say the AstroTwins. Real talk, my daily routine is already pretty stable given that I’m staying at home during the quarantine, but stability in money certainly sounds good to me! Did the twins predict the stimulus checks? JK—but also, can’t wait to get mine.
