Class of Spring ’17: Meet the Next Generation of Models to Follow

With the start of a new season of Fashion Month comes a fresh cast of faces vying to be the next Karlie, Joan, or Gigi. Here in New York, that means the city suddenly seems to be crawling with 5’11 teenagers in black skinny jeans as girls make their way from castings to fittings to presentations and shows—and for everyone else, that means there’s a brand-new batch of models on the rise to follow on social media.

Even before NYFW really gets underway, a few have pulled ahead as front runners for the big shows (think Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang, and Proenza Schouler), whether through a splashy debut last season, blue-chip campaign bookings, or just a general buzz in the air (see, modeling doesn’t really traffic in fact and figures so much as je ne sais quois).

Ahead, meet ten of our favorite girls of the season, from a flame-haired Wang fave to a Dominican Louis Vuitton star making her NYFW debut. There’s still plenty of time for rookies to pull ahead, but for now, these are our picks for the head of the class.