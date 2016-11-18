5 Upstart Minimalist Brands to Know Before They Hit the Big Time

Is the brightest color in your closet navy? Is your favorite Instagram feature the desaturation tool? Was the last time you had walls or sheets that were anything but stark white when you were, oh, seven? Congratulations, you are officially a minimalist.

While the more-is-more ethos of Gucci et. al is having a serious moment in fashion right now, the opposite end of the spectrum is also thriving. The desire for simple, well-made, understated clothing that birthed brands like Everlane has also since given rise to a new guard of quietly luxurious labels.

Far from being bland or boring, these startup brands deliver unfussy, neutral-first pieces that manage to be covetable season after season—even if you already have, like, ten other gray sweaters or black silk button-downs in your wardrobe. Plus, one major upside to the minimalist life? It’s far easier to justify shopping when you know you’ll wear something for years.

So, if you’re looking for something new to round out your collection of low-key basics and achromatic accessories, we’ve put together a handy guide to five must-know under-the-radar minimalist brands to shop right now.