These Colors Are the New Millennial Pink—Here’s How to Wear Them

Hold up: Millennial pink is out? While it’s doubtful that the color that took over 2016 (and continued to be on-trend well into 2017) will completely go away, there are definitely some new color players in the trend game. Say hello to power red and hot pink!

These vibrant shades are sure to turn heads, brighten up your wardrobe, and make you excited to depart from the minimalist, monochromatic trend (though not abandon it completely, of course). It’s all about variety.

So, what’s the best way to incorporate these power colors into your closet? Opt for bold suits you can wear to the office, statement shoes (because statement necklaces were so 2016) and colorful, structured bags. You can completely transform a basic look with a pop of red or pink; plus, you can pair these new, richer hues with your existing millennial pink items.

Click through and shop our favorite power red and hot pink pieces now.