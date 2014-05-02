Links: Michael Jackson’s New Song, Adriana Lima Splitting from Husband, More

1. The first official posthumous Michael Jackson song is here. It’s called “Love Never Felt So Good,” and yes, it’s very worth bopping along to. [YouTube]

2. Who didn’t see this one coming? Gwyneth Paltrow is opening a Goop pop-up shop in Los Angeles next week. [The Cut]

3. Ever wonder how Kate Bosworth gets her flawless porcelain skin? Hear it straight from the beauty herself! [Beauty High]

4. Aw, some sad relationship news today. Adriana Lima and her husband of five years, Marko Jaric, are splitting up. [E! Online]

5. Been wanting to learn how to arrange flowers? Here are some tips from a total pro! [The Vivant]

6. This video Vogue made of shoe god Manolo Blahnik is the cutest and most awesome thing you’ll see all day. [Racked]

7. Now that it’s warming up, you need your shiniest hair ever, right? Here’s how to get it! [Daily Makeover]

8. Emma Stone has responded to people lashing out at her for being too skinny. [E! U.K. Online]