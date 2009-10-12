New Michael Jackson Song, “This Is It” Available for Download

With the posthumous movie This Is It scheduled to premiere on October 26, Michael Jackson‘s single “This Is It“ is now available for download. The song is a tender ballad instead of a Michael Jackson hooky dance-pop song which makes “This Is It” resonate longer in the wake of Jackson’s death.

With that said, below is the trailer for Michael Jackson’s movie focusing on his scheduled 50 performances in London, highlighting Jackson’s rehearsals and tour promotion. Movies times and tickets are already available for pre-order through the This Is It movie website here.