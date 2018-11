Lady Gaga‘s new song, “Bad Romance” debuted on BBC radio this morning.

While the song seems to have an Indian influence with an electro beat, it is very Lady Gaga if only because there is a stutter introduction of a word in the title of the song: “Roma-roma-romance”; “P-p-p-pokerface”; “Papaah-papaah-paparazzi.” For once Lady Gaga can actually be called, “somewhat predictable.”

You can preview the track below: