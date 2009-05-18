StyleCaster
New Killers’ Music Video Released Today

The Killers released their new music video for their song, “The World We Live In” today. With its frosty mountain setting, it looks like these boys could have benefited from a website that answered for them, “What’s the weather and what do I wear?” (Shameless plug!) Sequined blazers and feathery epaulettes don’t fair too well in wintry mazes but what do I know I don’t work at a website that explicitly resolves your queries about seasonally appropriate dress. Oh. Wait. I do.

