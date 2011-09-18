New Fashion “It” Girls Or Style Flops?

Every year at the Emmys, one young star has a moment on the red carpet where it becomes clear that they have raised the bar for award show fashion. Many reference Gossip Girl star Blake Lively‘s Versace gown at the 2009 Emmys as a key moment in establishing her street cred as a major trend influencer. This year, we had our eye on three starlets, Zooey Deschanel,Minka Kelly andNina Dobrev.

Check out pics of this year’s red trend.

Zooey Deschanel walked the carpet in a pretty pink floor-lengthMonique Lhuillier gown with a red sash and pockets. (She is just so cute and quirky it’s hard not to love her!)

Minka Kelly, who stars in the the latest reinvention ofCharlie’s Angels, struck a pose in a slinky navy lace Dior gown as she hit the red carpet with her costars. Suddenly single, Kelly showed poise and grace as she took time to answer reporters questions.

Nina Dobrev from Vampire Diaries (who did not walk the red carpet with boyfriend Ian Somerhalder for fear of looking like “eye candy”) chose an elegant red strapless Donna Karan that drew major props from both fans and fashionistas alike.

<!–Who do you think won this “it” girl style standoff?–>