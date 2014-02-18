See H&M’s Spring Campaign Featuring Four New Model Icons

For its latest campaign, H&M tapped into the It-girl scene to seek out some fresh, new styling inspiration. The resulting “Spring Icons” campaign highlights power players Jourdan Dunn, Sui He, Nadja Bender, and Andreea Diaconu—all wearing outfits they styled themselves from H&M’s new spring collection.

Among the stand-out pieces in the new collection are fitted blazers, tailored pants, cropped sweaters, and silky dresses. We even spotted a killer navy jumpsuit that would look great on everyone.

The best part about this collection, of course, is that you won’t need to spend your whole paycheck to get the look—some of these pieces are just $9.95! To sweeten the deal even more, we’re giving our readers an exclusive 30% off H&M’s Favorite Jeans from February 18th through February 23rd.

