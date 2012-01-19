New Hunger Games Pic Released, Katniss Killing It In Leather

Brace yourselves! Another picture from the highly anticipated Hunger Games movie has surfaced and we can’t help but to gush over how smokin’ Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) looks in what appears to be a black leather jumpsuit!

Entertainment Weekly posted the picture this morning of Katniss and Peeta dressed up in slick, black-as-coal, high collared, leather jumpsuits with intricate shoulder details. The outfit created by the District 12’s very own designer Cinna, is the teams Opening Ceremony look. Director Gary Ross told EW, “This is one of those moments where Cinna’s character syncs up with the creativity of our costume designer Judianna Makovsky.” ObviouslyCinna knows what a real bad-ass chick fighter is supposed to look like!

With Katniss’ no nonsense attitude, we couldn’t imagine her in anything but an edgy leather jumpsuit. Tell us what you think in the comments section below!

[Image via Entertainment Weekly]