New Homme-boy at Dior?

When LVMH scion Delphine Arnault shows up at 10pm on a rainy Sunday in Paris for the men’s wear debut of an edgy, up-and-coming designer, it sends just the kind of shockwaves through the fashion world that gets the industry’s hearts beating.

London-born Gareth Pugh (rhymes with “you”) has made quite a few waves in the industry since hanging up his ballet shoes and taking to the design studio (yes, he used to be a dancer…so maybe that’s the idea behind all the liquid black leggings) but for his first turn with a strictly men’s wear collection, the speculation is rampant that LVMH might snap him up and swap him with Kris van Assche, who took over the storied Dior Homme label from legendary Hedi Slimane, when contract squabbles forced Slimane to break off on his own, leaving the label floundering a bit for a new identity.

Pugh’s men’s collection, part gothic punk, part Darth Vader, part Edward Scissorhands, and part modern knight in shining armor, has hearts a flutter in the fashion industry, with everyone from Suzy Menkes at the International Herald Tribune to Hilary Alexander at the London Telegraph on tenterhooks for a press announcement from LVMH .