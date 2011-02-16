New Franz Ferdinand Video

Franz Ferdinand released their official music video for their song, “No You Girls” today. Off their album, “Tonight: Franz Ferdinand” out now, No You Girls is quickly recognized as “Oh hey! That i-pod song!”– like when you first saw John C. Reilly in Talladega Nights.

The original music video for No You Girls featured the work of Vanessa Beecroft with the band surrounded by American Apparel models in leotards with camcorders and modern golf berets.

The official video is like one of those paintings where there’s a portrait in the background of the same portrait– the kind where you can go further and further into the painting inside a painting. Only difference is that this video is even more dizzying as the video repeats inside itself. That was a really stupid sentence I just wrote but you know what I mean…

Check out both videos below!

Old video:

Franz Ferdinand – No You Girls



New Video: