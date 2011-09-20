A New Favorite from Across the Pond: Cath Kidston (+ Prizes)

The idea of retro-fitting a vintage look for a modern day aesthetic is not a new one. In fact, the movement has grown in leaps in bounds thanks to the mainstream influences of such legacy brands like Dior and Chanel and the indie street-cred of online shopping destinations like Etsy.com. So how do you marry the two in a way that’s still relevant and fresh?

Enter to the scene U.K. designer Cath Kidston. Much like StyleCaster itself, Kidston’s “style to the people” emphasis began simply enough with the opening of a small shop in London’s Holland Parkthat sold vintage fabrics, wallpapers and brightly-painted hand-me-down furniture at an affordable price (all of which were decorated and inspired by Kidston’s childhood).

Today that little shop has grown intothree best-selling books and an extensive houseware, fashion and accessory collection that spans over 60 stores in the U.K., Ireland, Japan and Korea as well as a successful online shopping portal (which ships exclusively from the U.K. with competitive rates).”I saw a gap in the market for fun, vintage product,” explains Kidston, who was driven to create “something lighter, more fun and more affordable.”

Recognizable for its lady-like prints and bright pops of color, Kidston’s designs reflect the type of clientele we all see in ourselves: The bright and sparkly college coed with big-city career ambitions. The gal-about-town who covets a clean and minimalist look. The new mommy who’s not prepared to leave her chic single days behind her.

All in all, Kidston’s designer appeal has everything to do with appreciating the past and bringing it to life in a modern world.

Cruise some of our must-have faves from Cath Kidston’s latest collection — just click on the pics above to check out our latest slideshow now!

ENTER to WIN 1 of 3 Cath Kidston gift vouchers!!

1. Click this button to “Like” StyleCaster on Facebook.



2. Click this button to “Like” Cath Kidston on Facebook.



3. Post your name in the comments section below to let us know that you have liked both pages.