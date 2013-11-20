Holiday Gifting 2013: 10 Stylish New Books To Give This Year

Fashion-forward people can be decidedly hard to shop for, no? Poring over endless options in endless department stores is way too big a task for most of us, especially if you’re looking to gift something small yet cool. The perfect solution? A stylish book.

Glossy, colorful, chic coffee table reads are the style equivalent of a great pair of shoes—they’ll never go out of fashion, and look great with everything. What’s more, this past year has offered a slew of exciting new releases—from Alexa Chung‘s new book packed with tips, photos, and sketches, to a Dior compendium that spans the glamorous 1950 through the 1960s—that are sure to delight even the hardest-to-please fashion fan.

