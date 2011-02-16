Athletes have a tendency to show up in ad campaigns. Give credit to their perfect bodies and their…perfect bodies for getting them there. The Italian National Team’s swimmers for Dolce & Gabbana campaign was a little over the top, but Nastia Liukin was absolutely beautiful for Max Azria.

Most recently, 19-year-old Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has been named the new face of Adidas by Stella McCartney for Fall/Winter 2009.

Wozniaki is ranked 9th in the world and will launch the campaign at the US Open, which begins August 31. She will wear Adidas by Stella McCartney apparel and shoes during her matches as well as being featured in promotional materials.

The tennis star was also able to work with the Adidas team to provide input on the real needs of women tennis players. We’re sure the result is as stylish as ever with even more functionality.

