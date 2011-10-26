New Details About Lindsay Lohan’s Full Monty For Playboy

Yesterday, news broke that occasional actress and accidental club promoter Lindsay Lohan would be getting a BIG pay day from the boys up at Playboy HQ. Allegedly, her camp initially rejected the mag’s more than generous $750K offer, but they came back strong — throwing out somewhere closer to a million dollars. If you’ve picked up any form of media in the past two years, you know that a million buckaroos would be a big help for the troubled starlet (and anyone really, but particularly her).

The question on everyone’sminds was of course how much will she show? Well, TMZ is back with another titillating tidbit: Apparently, she will bare all for the spread — or as a source close to the classy lads at Playboy told TMZ, “boobs, ass, and vag.”

Lord have mercy on us all.

Linds is hardly in great shape like she was back in the day, and considering the 4-day shoot was wrapped yesterday, I’m a little nervous as to the state of her bod in these photos. With any luck, the Photoshop gods will surely be shining down upon her. Whether or not you think this is depressing doesn’t really matter — there’s no doubt in my mind this mag will sell out and boost Playboy‘s sales to a ridiculous degree.