New Designer: Liz Thayer of Claflin, Thayer & Co.

Name: Liz Thayer

Age: 32

Occupation: Designer, Claflin, Thayer & Co.



Location: Oakland, CA

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?



Alameda Flea Market, Rosebowl Market, El Sobrante Thrift Town, Ebay, OAK, Shopbop, Pixie Market.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Tall person, tall personality.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

A perfect pair of black boots; I’ve still never found the ones I have in my head.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

YSL, Vena Cava, Sonia Rykiel, Proenza Schouler, and Nicholas Ghesquiere to name just a few.

5. What is your favorite tradition?

Mom’s Christmas morning crepes of mushrooms, chicken, and Gruyere cheese.

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

Cate Blanchett because she’s the most beautiful redhead, or Miranda July because I think we hatched from the same egg.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Victorian or 1920s; it’s a toss-up.

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

National Geographic wearing the Barbarella skunk costume.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Anne of Green Gables.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself replacing over and over again.

Wife-beaters, jeans, funny ankle socks, sneakers (Vans, Adidas, Asics), and leather jackets.



11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

There are two: lip balm and sunblock. I’d never have made it this far without them.

12. Tell us about your signature drink–what is it, where do you get it?

Olympia beers at Eddie’s Liquor or Jamison and soda with a little ginger ale at any bar. I’m also newly in love with greyhounds after having the ones at Cafe Van Kleef’s in Oakland. They put a grapefruit wedge in it, so you can feel good about getting your vitamins while boozing it up.

13. It’s your Final Supper; who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread and wine shared with all my friends and family.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?

Coming to America! It’s amazing for so many reasons. Eddie Murphy is a genius.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-lot.

16. What inspires you?

Travel, flea markets, the Pacific Northwest, people-watching, fabric, art and photography, counter-culture, industrial landscapes, being outside, shiny things, blogs, western tack and saddles, preppy English things, art deco, Julia Morgan and Bernard Maybeck, Point Reyes, the Berkeley City Club, music, anything nautical, the beach, trains. Oh my goodness; basically, the world is huge and I’m inspired by so many different things, I could go on for hours…

17. What’s next?

I change my mind every day; grow my online store a little more…I’d eventually love to make leather jackets too. We’ll see…