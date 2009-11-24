New Designer: Limor Senker – Love Rocks NY

Name: Limor Senker

Age: Thirty-ish

Occupation: Owner of Love Rocks NY

Location: NYC

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

Barneys, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdales.com, and great vintage stores that I cannot divulge.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I always give it my all.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

More TOMS shoes.

4. Who are your favorite designers?



Stephen Webster, JAR, Valentino, and Mara Hoffman.

5. What is your favorite tradition?

Eating lunch with my dad on 47th street (Diamond District, where my office is).

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?



Natalie Portman. She’s an Israeli-American too, and a Veggie as well. Who wouldn’t want a beautiful Harvard grad, Golden Globe winning actress portraying them? Plus, my husband has requested to play himself opposite her.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Early ’60s a la Betty and Don Draper.

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?



Variety – “Natalie Portman Wins Her First Oscar as Limor Senker in Feel Good Film of the Year The Jeweler.” I would be on the red carpet, far away from NP, in a vintage Valentino gown, and a few pieces from my Crack line.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?



Whitney Port. Wait…..is that fictional? Because it seems so real.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.



I wear lots of jeans because I spend most of my time in my workshop or on the floor playing with my kids. Otherwise, boots, scarves, and vintage tees.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

Toothpaste.

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

Pepino – tequila blanco, cucumber, lime, chile de arbol from Mercadito.

13. It’s your Final Supper – who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

I am Jewish, so I am always up to discuss the next meal. That is usually the central conversation. The last meal? Not so much. I would love to taste my Savta’s stuffed grape leaves one more time, my Noni’s mandel bread, and my Aunt Shlomit’s tehina cookies. And if we are going to do it right, let’s make it a picnic in the park with my whole family (30+ first cousins and all) and my friends. Those are the best meals.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?



Flirting with Disaster.

15. What theme song best describes your life?



Three Little Birds by Robert Nesta Marley & The Wailers.

16. What inspires you?

Life and the opportunities in every new day.

17. What’s next?

Question 18.