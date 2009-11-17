New Designer: Justin Giunta of Subversive Jewelry

Founder of Subversive Jewelry and now DEVIATED, Justin Giunta has become an incredible force and innovator of jewelry design over the past six years. His bold, handcrafted statement pieces mix vintage and new materials with interesting layers and juxtapositions, garnering such praise as to win the 2009 CFDA Accessories Award.

Name: Justin Giunta

Occupation: Jewelry Designer, Subversive Jewelry and DEVIATED



Location: New York

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

Atelier on Hudson street in New York or online.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I am an artist and comedian.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Heavy Machinery! And a trench coat that does not make me look like a gangster.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

I really like the menswear designers Nice Collective and Rag & Bone; causal cool, but not underdressed.

5. What is your favorite tradition?

Halloween.

6. How has life changed since you won the 2009 CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design?

It has become very busy. I have launched an entirely new brand called DEVIATED, which is geared toward tighter price points and more distribution capabilities.

7. What’s next? A little birdie did tell us about your new diffusion line, DEVIATED–what are the items like, price points, and aesthetic compared to the Subversive line?

VERY NICE! Prices range from $85-$525 retail.

8. When and where can we buy the new collection (we can’t wait!!)?

Spring 2010. We are hooking up with some national retailers so the pieces will be available in a store near you.

9. We saw Subversive Jewelry on Alicia Keys at the VMAs; what other celebs have recently worn Subversive jewelry?

Sandra Bullock, Molly Sims, Selita Ebanks, and Tyra Banks just wore two of our cuffs to receive her day-time Emmy in. We are also in the new Alicia Keys video for her song “Does Mean Anything.”

10. Who would you love to see wearing Subversive or DEVIATED?

EVERYONE!

11. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

18th century France. Could I bring my toiletries though?

12. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

GQ or Art in America. I would wear something very nondescript.

13. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

A Cold War spy.

14. Tell us about the three pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Cashmere hoodies, themed socks, and grey jeans.

15. What is one product you can’t imagine living life without?

PAPER!

16. Tell us about your signature drink–what is it, where do you get it?

Makers Mark Manhattan on the rocks. You can get it just about anywhere.

17. It’s your Final Supper–who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Am I in prison? I want tacos, and I would want whoever nursed me through to that final supper to be present.

18. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?

The Ref with Dennis Leary and Kevin Spacey.

19. What inspires you? (Very broad, I know, so at least for spring 2010, what is your inspiration!)

Inspiration for Spring‘s Subversive collection was artifacts. I worked with my friend and ceramic artist Mae Mougin to create unique roman head coins in Porcelain and juxtaposed those with castings of sound equipment from the not too distant past.

20. What theme song best describes your life?

“I Was Meant for The Stage” by The Decemberists.