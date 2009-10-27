New Couple Alert: John Mayer and Rashida Jones

Stars are regularly fashionably late to their slew of fancy events, so when John Mayer arrived 45 minutes late to the Fulfillment Fund’s STARS Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel last night, no one paid much mind. But when actress Rashida Jones arrived approximately 46 minutes late, some brows were raised.

What might have simply been serendipitous timing has instead prompted questions of a possible romance, seeing as how just a few nights earlier, the two were spotted at the Chateau Marmont. Perhaps it was all of the giddy, romantic excitement that caused Mayer to perform an impromptu acoustic set at the hotel Friday night, and to join Jones at the charitable event.

What do you think; do you like John Mayer and Rashida Jones as a couple?