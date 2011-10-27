New Condé Nast Book Gives ‘Eloise’ A Run For Her Money

Perhaps one of the most famous publishing buildings in the world, Cond Nast has always held a position of fairy-like mystique for those of us who are not privy to what goes on inside its perfectly painted walls. I’m sure many of us would love to be a fly on the wall and observe a day in the life of Anna Wintour, butKelly Florio Kasouf‘s new book might just be the next best thing.

Daughter of the late Steve Florio, the former president and CEO of Cond Nast, Kasouf is picking up where her father left off. WWD reports that before he passed away, Florio was in the middle of writing a book. As a tribute to his work, Kasouf wrote her own take on the many years she spent inside the iconic Cond building.

The tome is titled The Super Adventures of Sophie and the City: All in a Day’s Work and tells the story of a little girl who spends the day wandering through her father’s office building visiting various magazine worlds. None of the publications are directly named, but all are recognizable: Vogue, Brides, Vanity Fair and Cond Nast Traveler are all included. Even Andr Leon Talley makes a cameo.

We’re loving the idea of turning Cond Nast into the theme of a children’s book, a must-read for any pint-sized budding fashionista. Since Kasouf had her first “one-on-one lunch” with Anna Wintour at the tender age of ten, it’s no wonder that she connects 4 Times Square with memories of her childhood.

Eloise might have Weenie, Nanny,Skipperdee, and the Plaza Hotel, but nothing can top letting your imagination run wild up and down the floors of Cond Nast. The book will be sold exclusively at Barneys, but you can pre-order your copy on the Barneys website. Will you be grabbing a copy once the pages hit stores?