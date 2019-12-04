The Newest Clay Masks to Try for a Serious Skin Detox

Scroll To See More Images

There is nothing novel about clay in skin care. It’s a powerhouse ingredient with ancient history and straightforward benefits, but we can’t help but notice it’s staging a mini comeback in 2018. We’re barely a month into the New Year and some of our favorite brands, both high-end and drugstore, have already unleashed a handful of detoxifying formulas that our skin could use a little more of this winter and beyond.

But before we get into the new kids on the block, a brief breakdown on the most widely used clays of the moment and why experts can’t stop utilizing them:

Bentonite Clay: A highly porous substance with electric properties that can absorb great amounts of excess oil when mixed with water.

Kaolin Clay: An exfoliator whose different color variations yield different benefits. For instance, white kaolin is gentle enough for sensitive skin while red kaolin is slightly tougher and recommended for oily skin.

Rhassoul Clay: A negatively charged ingredient that’ll instantly suck up skin toxins, which are almost always positively charged. However, it can be super drying if used in excess.

French Green Clay: This sea-born clay is so absorbent that in addition to absorbing oil, it also pulls blood toward the surface of your skin, resulting in better circulation and regeneration of new cells.

Fuller Earth’s Clay: This multitasker totes such powerful absorption capabilities that it’s even used in kitty litter and to spot-dry-clean fabrics.

1. L’Oreal Clarify & Smooth Pure Clay Mask

The newest member of the Pure Clay family is this kaolin-, Moroccan lava–, and montmorillonite clay–infused mask, made with yuzu lemon extract to further clarify freshly detoxed skin.

2. Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask

Even Jessica Alba had to put her stamp on a clay-infused mask. The newest addition to her Honest Beauty family is infused with a group of deep-cleansing ingredients (volcanic ash, activated charcoal, white bentonite) and conditioners (sea buckthorn oil, manuka honey, shea butter) to ensure that your skin is pampered to perfection by day’s end.

3. Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

This affordable, cult favorite clay mask comes in powder form, with which you can either mix with Apple Cider Vinegar (for an even more intense cleanse) or water. This mask can be slightly on the drying side of the spectrum, but it really does work.