New Chanel Spring Polish Colors–Love 'Em

New Chanel Spring Polish Colors–Love 'Em

Carol
by

Maybe it’s because I’m presently deep into the third installment of Twilight, (Stephanie Meyers’ phenomenally best-selling vampire saga turned movie, for all of those currently living under a rock), or maybe it’s because dark nail polish is always a slightly guilty pleasure for me (it’s so much more civilized to go with a nice pale pink like Essie’s Ballet Slipper, isn’t it?), but I am REALLY excited about Chanel’s new nail polish colors for spring. In particular, I can’t wait to get my hands on a bottle of that deep, sinful, black-purple shade, that they’ve appropriately named Vendetta. Seems a bit dark for the warmer, brighter days of spring, but I think that’s what I love so much about it–the contradictory appeal of wearing an itty-bitty silk nude jumper with dark wicked nails is making me anticipate the end of winter even more than usual.

And for those of you who lean a little more towards the traditional, there’s always Django, the shimmery pale shell color on the left. Which do you favor?

Both are available now on chanel.com.

