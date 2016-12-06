The 16 Best New Celebrity Couples, Just in Time for Cuffing Season

Ah, celebrity love. A magical realm where romantic getaways to far-flung locales are a good time to announce budding relationships, kisses are detailed on Instagram, and engagements are broken and fixed with the tides. There have been quite a few new celebrity relationships in the past few months—around August, seems as though cuffing season is on everyone’s mind, whether you’re super famous or just an average Jane.

You probably know about St. Vincent and Kristen Stewart, or Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky, but what about Ruby Rose’s new girlfriend? Or how about that backup dancer Mariah Carey was all over in Hawaii? The last handful of months have been nothing if not productive on the celeb-ship front, and we found 16 couples that are pretty much the cutest. Ahead, discover our fave new cases of celebrity luv.