The 16 Best New Celebrity Couples, Just in Time for Cuffing Season

Ah, celebrity love. A magical realm where romantic getaways to far-flung locales are a good time to announce budding relationships, kisses are detailed on Instagram, and engagements are broken and fixed with the tides. There have been quite a few new celebrity relationships in the past few months—around August, seems as though cuffing season is on everyone’s mind, whether you’re super famous or just an average Jane.
You probably know about St. Vincent and Kristen Stewart, or Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky, but what about Ruby Rose’s new girlfriend? Or how about that backup dancer Mariah Carey was all over in Hawaii? The last handful of months have been nothing if not productive on the celeb-ship front, and we found 16 couples that are pretty much the cutest. Ahead, discover our fave new cases of celebrity luv.
Lupita Nyong'o and Mobolaji Dawodu
The GQ Style fashion editor met the gorgeous actress through mutual friends in the fashion world, according to a pal via Us Weekly.
Photo:
instagram / @mobolajidawodu
Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey
Thorne and Posey started dating in August, and have been Instagramming sweet (and sexy) pics of each other ever since. They even moved in together in October, according to the Daily Mail.
Photo:
instagram
Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent
Yeah, these two win. The actress and the musician have been making waves since stepping out together in October, and have been slaying it in the fashion department ever since—seriously, have you seen a chicer couple lately?
Photo:
Getty
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky
And here we have the classic actress-director relationship. According to Us Weekly, they met on the set of Mother this summer, which—you guessed it—stars Lawrence and is directed by Aronofsky.
Photo:
instagram
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller
Grande and Miller were spotted on a "romantic dinner date" in Encino, California in August. And then, you know, she posted this pic, so…
Photo:
instagram / @arianagrande
Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso
They dated way back in 2008. But they rekindled their romance late this summer, and Origliasso confirmed in a new interview last month that she and Rose were definitely on. "We adore each other, we've supported each other through the last eight years of our lives, personally and professionally we've really grown together," she said. "It's sort of a sweet thing, love never dies."
Photo:
instagram
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters
Back on! Roberts and Peters broke their engagement last year, but they both hinted at a reconciliation on their respective Instagrams recently—and then Roberts was spotted kissing Peters and wearing a ring on that finger again.
Photo:
instagram / @emmaroberts
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara
Trainor outed the budding romance by captioning this pic in October, "I ❤️ Madrid ..and this guy." That's one way to announce a new love.
Photo:
instagram / @meghan_trainor
Iggy Azalea and French Montana
In August, Azalea and Montana took a romantic Mexican getaway together, dutifully Instagramming drool-worthy IGs of their sunny adventure and blossoming love.
Photo:
Getty
Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs
And here we have Olsen and her art dealer boyfriend, making out at a basketball game in NYC. On a double-date with Olsen's twin, Mary-Kate Olsen, and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy (not pictured, but they basically look exactly like these two).
Photo:
instagram
Nina Agdal and Leonardo DiCaprio
Agdal caught DiCap's eye all the way back in June, and they're still seeing each other—not an actual record for the notorious playboy, but definitely his longest relationship in a while.
Photo:
instagram / @dicaprihoes
Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh
Duff captioned this gem, "Date night with J ❤️." But rumors cropped up last week that the hunky personal trainer and the actress had already parted ways after a short romance. Keep your eyes peeled for hints on their Instas for more news.
Photo:
instagram / @hilaryduff
Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Papageorgiou
Lohan has already seemingly moved on from weird Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov, with a man who has even longer and more luscious hair than she does. Here, she and Papageorgiou kiss at Bouzoukia nightclub in Athens, Greece, in October.
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka
Well, that's one way to stage a beach photo shoot! Carey seemed to be moving onward and upward with her backup dancer (classic move) while on a PDA-packed Hawaiian holiday.
Photo:
instagram
Zendaya and Odell Beckam, Jr.
Though both sides were quick to deny anything more than a friendship, does this look like just friends to you? The pair took in a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in NYC recently, and it looked like love.
Photo:
instagram / @stardom101mag
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Brit's costar in her new "Slumber Party" video shared this pic on Instagram, but quickly deleted it. The fitness model captioned it with sushi, shrimp, and rice emojis, hinting at a Japanese dinner à deux.
Photo:
Instagram | @samasghari