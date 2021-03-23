Who Is the New Captain America in ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier’? Meet Marvel’s Mystery Agent

Marvel Comics followers have known for quite some time now that there’s a new Cap in town. But for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe meeting him in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, this may be the first time you’re hearing about him—and you may be wondering who, exactly, is this new Captain America? We’re getting into everything we know about this new MCU character below, but first, be warned: There are minor spoilers ahead for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

If you’re still with us, then it’s likely you already saw the new Captain America’s big reveal at the end of Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘s first episode, which premiered on Disney+ on March 19, 2021. The final scene of the episode shows the Defense Department introducing the new Captain America in a broadcast to the American public. Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, watches at home in disbelief. He surrendered Steve Rogers’ Captain America shield to the Smithsonian, only to have it wielded by this unfamiliar figure just days later. So, who’s the guy bearing Cap’s old title and his iconic weapon? Keep on reading for everything we know about this character.

Who is the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘s new Captain America has been a figure in Marvel Comics for over 30 years, but this is the first time he’s making his on-screen debut. He made his first appearance in 1986’s Captain America #323 as John Walker, a.k.a. Super Patriot, and later, as U.S. Agent.

Walker started out as a man inspired to join the military after his brother died fighting in the Vietnam War. But his dreams of becoming a war hero didn’t come true as planned—so he went in search of something more. The dejected veteran sought out the services of Power Broker, a mad scientist who provided superpowers to paying customers. Once Walker got the super juice, he landed a corporate-backed job as the villain Super-Patriot.

Throughout the ’80s, he served as one of Captain America’s biggest rivals until Steve Rogers decided to quit being Captain America altogether. And much like on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Walker is appointed by the U.S. Government as the new Captain America. In the comics, he is eventually brainwashed by the government and becomes U.S. Agent, a uber-patriot who does literally anything officials ask him to do.

While we don’t know if this is exactly what’s in store for Walker on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, showrunner Malcolm Spellman hinted at his fate in a recent interview: “Walker speaks to this idea of American exceptionalism and the necessity we have in questioning it,” Spellman told USA Today.

Who plays the new Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

The new Captain America, a.k.a. U.S. Agent, is played by Wyatt Russell. The 34-year-old actor already knows his role is a polarizing one. Speaking with USA Today, he said, “People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it.”

Russell added, “I don’t think there’s really been many MCU characters who’ve had quite the dilemma he’s had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world. He’s been thrust into this role as Captain America and he’s going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that’s what Marines are. They’re not Steve Rogers, they’re not the same. They’re not like Boy Scouts anymore. They’re a little bit more gnarly. ”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on March 19, 2021, on Disney+ and will run for six episodes until April 23, 2021.

