New Breaking Dawn Pics: Love, Smoldering Looks & Weddings!

Yes. The latest stills released by Summit Entertainment have me even more excited for the November 18 release of Breaking Dawn: Part 1 than I ever thought I could be. I know that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson get down and dirty in this flick, but it’s still glorious to see them holding each other romantically. Ugh, the anticipation is killing me…

Even Taylor Lautner looks like a total babe. It’s great to see that he doesn’t look 14 in this movie, and that he actually kicks some werewolf ass. Anyway, take a look at the gallery above and salivate as we prepare for that fateful mid-November day that is bound to change all of our lives for the better.