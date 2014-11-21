New Beyoncé Songs! Listen to ‘Ring Off’ and ‘7/11’ Right Here

In keeping with Beyoncé‘s grand holiday tradition of unveiling new music completely out of nowhere, the music superstar leaked two new tracks last night, “7/11” and “Ring Off.” No, they’re not from some secret new album — they’re from an upcoming deluxe box set of her 2013 album, Beyoncé, that’s hitting stores on November 24, just in time for the holidays.

Snippets of the new songs were leaked on Wednesday, and now we can listen to them both in full.

Of the two tracks, we’re betting “Ring Off” is the one that you start hearing on the regular. “7/11” is an edgy, part-rap affair, while “Ring Off” has a more lyrical quality, along with an upbeat, pop sound. The song is reportedly a tribute to her mother, Tina Knowles‘ recent divorce — not, as some speculated, about a rift between Bey and Jay Z.

For those looking to invest in Beyoncé Platinum Edition, the album will feature these two new tracks, as well as remixes of past songs from Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and more. There’s also apparently a DVD with videos for the stongs, as well as a DVD that recaps Beyoncé’s epic Mrs. Carter World Tour, including live performances.

Listen to the two tracks in full below, and let us know what you think!