There’s a New Secret Beyoncé Song Out: Listen Now

Beyoncé seems to be quite fond of dropping new music without telling anyone, no? The world’s reigning pop star collaborated with the Brooklyn-based producer known simply as Boots—with whom she worked on her most recent self-titled album—on a track he released overnight called “Dreams.”

Before we all get too excited, it’s not a Beyoncé song exclusively. There’s a lot of introductory melody before Bey’s voice even comes in; but around the 2:30 mark, she comes in with a vengeance. There’s a lot of vocal posturing, and it’s probably one of Bey’s best features to date. (Though she doesn’t really do that many, to be fair.)

Listen to the track below!