New Bat for Lashes Music Video

New Bat for Lashes Music Video

Bat for Lashes premiered her new music video for her song, “Pearl’s Dream” today. The video features Natasha Khan prancing around with a wolf (don’t worry, it’s a trained wolf) and floating through the solar system (don’t worry, it’s a trained solar system). As one Khan rises above a billowing fog machine, a second Khan in a blond wig judges her performance.

I’m kind of distracted by Khan’s outfit though; it looks like that Givenchy hair dress from the Fall 2009 shows

For the record, I asked around the office if anyone could remember what fashion show that dress was seen in and I’m disturbed to report there was confusion; “Do you mean the Givenchy hair dress or the Maison Martin Margiela hair coat?” Um… There were TWO options of hair garments?!!?

Bat For Lashes – “Pearl’s Dream”

