New Bat for Lashes Music Video

Bat for Lashes premiered her new music video for her song, “Pearl’s Dream” today. The video features Natasha Khan prancing around with a wolf (don’t worry, it’s a trained wolf) and floating through the solar system (don’t worry, it’s a trained solar system). As one Khan rises above a billowing fog machine, a second Khan in a blond wig judges her performance.

I’m kind of distracted by Khan’s outfit though; it looks like that Givenchy hair dress from the Fall 2009 shows…

For the record, I asked around the office if anyone could remember what fashion show that dress was seen in and I’m disturbed to report there was confusion; “Do you mean the Givenchy hair dress or the Maison Martin Margiela hair coat?” Um… There were TWO options of hair garments?!!?

Bat For Lashes – “Pearl’s Dream”