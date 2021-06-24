New Balance x Staud Is Here—& J. Lo Already Loves The Sneakers

Scroll To See More Images

All of a sudden, I’m a sneaker girl. Why, you ask? Because New Balance and STAUD have teamed up for yet another dreamy collaboration—and I have never received so many compliments on a pair of kicks in my life. They’re so cool, even J. Lo has them. Welcome to the very first thing J. Lo and I have ever had in common.

Seriously, though. In the eyes of many millennial tastemakers, New Balance x STAUD was the first truly successful collab to elevate both brands in the eyes of shoppers. New Balance die-hards got a taste of luxury and STAUD girls got to combine comfort with their specific sense of style. It was a match made in sartorial heaven—so of course, the team-up couldn’t be a one-and-done thing.

This collection is definitely the duo’s finest to date. In terms of marrying both brands’ aesthetics, they’ve found a perfect match (pun intended) in a tennis-inspired theme. Think pastel yellows, minty greens, sky blues and tennis whites, in elevated activewear silhouettes from terry shorts to corset tanks to this season’s hottest must-have, the tennis skirt.

Oh, and the shoes I’ve been wearing for the past month and getting so many compliments on. Out of all the pieces in the New Balance x STAUD drops, the sneakers are always the quickest to sell out, and my STAUD 57/40s in Agave with Green are definitely shaping up to be summer’s must-have footwear essentials.

That said, they aren’t the only sneakers in the range. There’s also the STAUD 327s in Sea Salt with Atlantic, a more neutral colorway that meshes perfectly with this New Balance heritage silhouette. And I have my suspicions that the collection’s tennis ball-inspired Tommy Beaded Bag will also be a hot seller.

By the time you’ve finished reading the above, some of the goods may be gone. Let’s not waste any more time, OK? Below, read on for a few of our favorite pieces from the oh-so-limited-edition drop, or shop the whole thing now on the New Balance site or the STAUD site.

57/40s in Agave with Green

Meet the star of the show, the STAUD 57/40s, owned by J. Lo, myself and hopefully you—unless they sell out.

327s in Sea Salt with Atlantic

If you like to stand out, skip the shoe everyone will be scrambling to buy and opt for the equally-chic STAUD 327s instead.

NB x STAUD Polo

I never thought I’d be lusting after a polo shirt, but here we are. If you’re seeking styling tips, just think about how Bella Hadid might wear it and go with that.

NB x STAUD Terry Run Short

Behold: The perfect summer shorts to wear absolutely everywhere. These come in two colorways, but the baby blue with yellow trim and visible collab branding are my personal favorite.

NB x STAUD Corset Tank

The sport corset is a silhouette you’ll find throughout this collection. I’m itching to wear this baby with the matching leggings and my 57/40s for a head-to-toe minty look.

NB x STAUD Tennis Dress

Athletic dresses are having a major moment, which makes sense given that we’re easing out of a year spent in loungewear. This one features a faux-corset middle, a flirty skort and pastel trim.

NB x STAUD Tennis Skirt

Tennis skirts are all the rage in micro-trend fashion right now, so this piece is an immediate add-to-cart, no questions asked. The pastel trim adds the perfect pop of color.

NB x STAUD Boxing Short

If you like a slightly edgier athleisure look, these boxing shorts are definitely the collection’s wildcard. I love them most when paired with the coordinating hooded sports jacket.

NB x STAUD Tommy Beaded Bag

Behold the piece I’m willing to do anything to get my hands on. STAUD’s Tommy Beaded Bags are always special, but this one’s tennis ball vibes feel particularly wonderful.