New Balance for Nine West

When I was in high school, pale grey New Balance sneakers seemed to appeal both to the grandfatherly set and the alternative grunge lovers who were too cool to care that they had fancy sneakers. At a party one night, I remember taking a picture of the feet of me and five other friends who also had those clunkers on.

As the grunge scene gave way to retro hipsters, the 574s came back in full force and fabulous colors, and New Balance received a renaissance of interest from another younger set of sneakerheads.

New in the world of design collaborations is the announcement that New Balance, purveyor of perennially popular pavement hitters, has teamed up with affordably chic Nine West for a line of high fashion sneakers.

Our hands down favorite are the classic models like the 410, updated in modern colors.

The collection of kicks will be available at top retail stores including DDC Style Labs, in addition to select New Balance and Nine West stores.