New Balance’s Major Black Friday Sale Means You Can Save 25% Off EmRata & Hailey Bieber–Approved Sneakers

I’m not going to lie: As someone who literally shops for a living, it’s become nearly impossible for even me to keep track of what Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you actually need to shop. I always have a mix of things to buy during this annual shopping extravaganza, but if you’re like me, a new pair of sneakers and some fresh athleisure pieces are always on the list year after year. And if you want a one-stop-shop experience that’ll make this stress-inducing shopping holiday a cakewalk, do yourself a favor and head straight to New Balance’s Black Friday sale. Everything (!!) from the celeb-fave brand is 25 percent off RN (some exclusions apply), including Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski-approved sneakers. So, what are you doing not shopping yet?!

New Balance’s Black Friday sale is going on now through November 30th (Cyber Monday), so you really don’t have much time to snag the athleisure and sneaker trends you’ve been eyeing all year at the lowest prices you’ll likely ever see. Plus, things are always bound to sell out on the busiest deal-shopping day of the year, so you don’t want to take any chances losing out on the sneakers or workout wear you’ve been eyeing.

The massive sale includes tons of cool sneakers that’ll help you step into 2022 in style—literally—along with equally covetable clothing and accessories to match. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your athleisure wardrobe with trendy pieces for the new year or you need to update your running wardrobe, you’ll have no trouble finding pieces to help you stay comfy in style. From New Balance street style icons like the 237 sneakers and Hailey Bieber’s go-to “Dad sneakers” to on-trend clothing like a cozy sherpa jacket perfect for those chilly runs or lazy days at home, it’ll be hard to restrain yourself from maxing out that credit card.

Ahead, check out some of the can’t-miss picks from New Balance’s Black Friday sale, including plenty of celeb-loved kicks. You can also peep everything on sale here. Seriously, whatever you do, don’t sleep on these deals.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. New Balance is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

624 Sneaker—$18.74 Off

With Hailey Bieber’s stamp of approval, New Balance’s 624 sneakers should no doubt be at the top of your shopping list during this sale. These shoes are the perfect way to experiment with the old-school dad look, without going into frumpy territory (sorry, Dad).

237 Sneakers—$18.75 Off

If you want to cop EmRata’s favorite sneaker style during New Balance’s Black Friday sale, make a beeline for the 237 kicks. She’s been seen in the 574 style, which is nearly identical to these. These running shoes first made their debut in the ’70s but have remained a mainstay in the sneaker world to this day—with some performance innovations and modern design updates, of course.

Q Speed Sherpa Pullover—$30 Off

Keep warm in this sleek, sherpa pullover that won’t weigh you down. It’s perfect for those chilly winter runs or while working from home.

FuelCore Nergize—$16.25 Off

Boring sneakers? We don’t know her. These playful shoes are super lightweight, have a memory foam insert for extra support, and will up the ante during your sweatiest workouts or just while running errands around town. New Balance recommends ordering half a size bigger since they have a tighter performance fit.

Athletics Core Legging—$9.99 Off

You can own too many pairs of leggings—said no one ever. Once you try on these high-rise, ultra-comfy leggings, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. They boast a just-right fit and hint of stretch that’ll move with you throughout the day.

NB Bucket Hat—$5.99 Off

The bucket hat trend was the star of the summer, and there’s no sign of it going away anytime soon. A solid black logo version is always a good idea and it’ll elevate any OOTD (while keeping your face out of the sun).

NB Nergize Sport—$16.25 Off

Whether you’re an avid runner, just getting started, or looking for a commuting shoe, these sneakers are a total game-changer no matter where you take them. They feature a slip-on design for easy on and off and a fun pattern that’ll make you look forward to your workouts.

Reflective Impact Run Winter Jacket—$43.74 Off

Face frigid temps with confidence in this smart running jacket. Designed with innovative heat technology, a dropped rear hem to protect you from the elements, and reflective lining so you’re visible while running in the dark, this sleek running jacket will help you go the extra mile.