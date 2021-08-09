New Balance x Bandier Includes Two Fashion-Girl Approved Sneakers

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but I have basically lived in my activewear pieces lately. Maybe it’s because the temperature outside has been downright sticky over the last few weeks, but I simply do not feel like putting any effort into my looks these days. So, I’m sure you can understand why I’ve been so excited for the brand-new New Balance and Bandier collection. These pieces are to die for and of course, I have all the info about the drop.

The “Move Her World” campaign featuring Bandier brand ambassador DJ Millie officially launched with a 12-piece apparel and footwear collection on August 5 and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. This is the first time the two brands have worked together and honestly, they crushed it. Leave it to celeb-adored brands like New Balance and Bandier to design a collection that is all but guaranteed to make you fall in love with it.

The lineup of sports bras, high-waisted leggings, cozy fleece pieces and so much more has definitely made me want to do away with my existing collection. Oh—and the two brand-new sneaker silhouettes have officially taken my heart. Goodbye, old white stand-bys! You’ve been officially replaced by a few new pairs of rosy-hued kicks and I am not sorry about it.

Essentially, consider these new pieces to be a series of elevated basics that will become your go-tos, even if you’re not a workout fanatic. Because let’s be honest, I most certainly am not! However, I do like to look like the kind of person who hits the gym on a regular basis. Luckily, these pieces are made to pull double-duty in my closet. The Bandier Corset Tank, for instance, is designed in tandem with a matching pair of high-waisted leggings perfect for hitting the gym or just stopping by your local farmer’s market on the weekends.

All of the pieces included in the collection range in price from $68 to $298 and are available to shop in sizes XS through 1XL, with some items available in a 2XL. They come in shades of white, gray and rosy pink alongside an electric yellow shade called Halo for an added pop of color. If you’re ready to get your Sporty Spice on, read on to check out a few of the cutest pieces from the collection on the New Balance website now.

327 Sneaker

The retro-feeling 327 Sneaker brings all the sporty vibes courtesy of a suede and mesh upper and the muted cream colorway. This pair is inspired by the ’70s but made for right now.

Bandier Fleece Jogger in Sea Salt

The all-new Bandier Fleece Jogger comes in three pared-down colorways, but I prefer this Sea Salt hue. It features organic cotton fleece and a high-rise at the waist, so you’ll look just as sporty as you feel.

57/40 Sneaker

The second brand-new sneaker silhouette is the 57/40 Sneaker. Inspired by New Balance’s iconic 574 sneaker, this new iteration features a bold logo and and warm pink colorway.

Bandier Fleece Crew in Terra Cotta

Rep New Balance and Bandier from head-to-toe in this Bandier Fleece Crew sweatshirt. The relaxed cropped fit makes it the perfect day-off piece.

Bandier Corset Tank in Deep Mauve

If you can make room for one more sports bra in your collection, let this Bandier Corset Tank be the one you buy. It comes in four colors including a black shade, a sunny yellow and this Deep Mauve hue.