If You Like Uber, Tinder and Seamless, You’ll Love These 12 New Apps Just Like Them

If Uber, Instagram, Seamless, Skype, or Pinterest are important parts of your daily life, you’ll probably be interested to know that new apps just like them are coming out every day. Why does this matter? Well, with Uber becoming less affordable and harder to justify thanks to surge pricing, and Tinder starting to ask users to pay for some features, clever entrepreneurs are offering similar services that are cheaper, and—in many cases—better than the original.

Keep scrolling to see 12 of the best!

1. If you like Pinterest, you’ll love Steller.

Mobile storytelling app Stellar is only one year old, but it’s already been named one of the best of 2014 by Apple. Like Pinterest, it’s all about beautiful things, and allows people to tell stories using video, visuals, text, and audio.

Stellar helps you to turn photos and videos into stories using your mobile, and users are creating stories about both everyday things (family, friends, etc.) and more professional topics, like workout ideas and tips from DIY bloggers.

2. If you like Instagram, you’ll love PHHHOTO.

Phhhoto takes everything you love about photo-sharing on Instagram, and applies it to GIF-like images. Using a one-touch, multi-frame camera, the app captures a series of frames and then loops them back and forth. So, for example: Instead of a still photo of the ocean, you have short stop motion-like content showing the waves crashing on the beach. Neat.

3. If you like Uber you’ll love Gett.

If surge pricing is starting to take away Uber’s appeal for you, try Gett. The on-demand travel app that lets you ride in a luxury black car at the click of a button–similar to Uber.

Unlike Uber, you’ll never have to worry about surge prices. While the company is particularly cheap in New York, offering $10 pricing in central Manhattan, it’s available in 32 cities across the UK, Scotland, Israel, and Russia.

4. If you like Tinder, you’ll love The Grade.

In many ways, The Grade is a Tinder copycat, also allowing users to view photos of potential partners and then swipe left or right. However, it offers seven free uses of the back button where users can undo their swipe (rewind) and go back to the previous user—this function is only available on Tinder’s paid upgrade, “Tinder Plus.”

The app is only a few months old, so there definitely aren’t as many users as Tinder, which does mean a smaller dating pool.

5. If you like Words With Friends, you’ll love Knozen.

This quiz-based social game encourages people to discover and share more about their personalities with the people around them.

Knozen pits two friends or co-workers against each other and asks a series of fun and easy questions like, “Who is more likely to use air quotes in conversation?” or, “Who is more likely to know all the customs and rules to sumo wrestling?”

6. If you like Kik or GroupMe, you’ll love Bindle.

Unlike group texting, Bindle won’t annoy and distract you with constant group notifications. Instead Bindle will only notify you about the messages you need to see. The app also makes it easy to use GIFs (fun!) and conversations can be categorized by hashtag to make chatting simple.

7. If you like Skype, you’ll love Rounds.

Rounds is an easy way to chat with up to 12 friends, family, or colleagues at the same time using your mobile. Like Skype, it’s a live communication platform and also lets you have text conversations. It’s available across most operating systems and networks, so it doesn’t matter whether you use iOS or Android.

8. If you like Trivia Crack, you’ll love QuizUp.

QuizUp os a seriously addictive game, and if you’re into trivia, you’ll love it. With more than 500,000 questions in 1,000 topics ranging from pop culture to sports, QuizUp lets you play against friends and strangers, and offers features like one-to-one messaging, discussion boards, and leadership boards. Although it’s only been around a year and 4 months, an impressive 3.9 billion matches have been played across 230 countries.

9. If you like Yelp, you’ll love Nightowl.

NightOwl is a new local search platform dedicated helping you wear in your Friday night dancing shoes. It provides personalized search results for bars, clubs, lounges, and other venues–and results are much more useful than a simple Google search, because recommendations come from friends and other users with similar tastes.

10. If you like 1Password, you’ll love oneID.

If you’re anything like us, you have a million passwords for a million different websites—and it’s annoying. That’s where oneID comes in, syncing information between your computer, phone, and tablet to securely capture and store your login information. When you log back into a website after the information has been stored, oneID will do the typing for you. The free set of tools uses cryptography to “lock” people’s data and share information only when accessed through a unique “key” on a user’s device, meaning you never need to use a password again and all of your info is super safe. 11. If you like Dropbox, you’ll love Trunx. Import and store your photos from Facebook, Instagram, and anywhere in this huge memory bank. The cloud storage service lets you clear up storage space on your mobile in a secure way. While Dropbox only gives you 2GB of free storage, Trunx gives you 15GB free. If transferring from Dropbox to Trunx just feels too hard right now, you should know that Trunx lets you export files from Dropbox to make the process way easier.

12. If you like Seamless, you’ll love Caviar.

Seamless may have introduced a completely new way of ordering food, but Caviar is one-upping the delivery service with a premium offering. Basically, Caviar’s a high- end courier service that lets you order food from all of the restaurants that aren’t on Seamless. The app launched in December, and lets you track and watch your food via GPS as it’s being delivered, Uber driver style.