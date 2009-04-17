New Amsterdam Cycling

When it seems like the days of the status symbol might be dwindling, the New York Times names the newest one: the Dutch bicycle.

Unchanged since World War II, the bikes have the casual cool that comes with being a classic as well as the luxury of being, well, Dutch royalty.

Currently, the bikes are available at Club Monaco for about half the price if they had been imported otherwise.

And if you want some more inspiration on what to wear on your new ride, head over to Copenhagen Cycle Chic. No one does biking style quite like the Danes.