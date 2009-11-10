New Alicia Keys Jewelry Line to Debut

Just in time for the holiday season, Alicia Keys celebrates the launch of AK Worldwide and collaborates with jewelry designer, Gisele Therlault, to debut The Barber’s Daughters Jewelry line. The collection will feature silver jewelry with light-hearted inscriptions of poetry and prayers by the author of Hidden Messages in Water, Dr. Masaru Emoto.

A pop-up store will mark the start of sales for this fine jewelry line on November 23 and 24, located in the Lower East Side in NYC at 26 Clinton Street. Be sure to stop by if you’re in town. Keys will be making a promo appearance on November 24; hopefully she’ll shower us with song! Keep your fingers crossed.

[WWD]