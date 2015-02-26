Big News For Music Fans: Every Single New Album Will Now be Released on Fridays at 12:01

If you’re an active music consumer, you probably now that new albums are always released on Monday in Britain and France, Tuesday in the United States, Wednesday in Japan and Friday in Australia and Germany. That’s about to change, however: In an attempt to lessen piracy in the biz, the music industry has agreed to release new albums on the same day worldwide.

That means the diehard Rihanna fan in Australia, for example, won’t have to wait a week to hear the singer’s new album when the rest of the world is already buzzing about it. It also means that fan won’t have to seek out other ways to get the album, like taking the illegal download route.

Industry representatives from music retailers, record companies, and artists said that, after debating the issue for nine months, album releases would be simultaneously released on Fridays at one minute past midnight local time. The new release rules will start kicking off this summer.

Talking about music fans and the new changes, a rep from the industry told AFP: “Now they won’t have to go looking on a pirate site—we are focusing them on the legitimate market.”