13 New Albums to Get Excited About This Fall

Now that Taylor Swift’s album “1989” is officially selling like gangbusters (even before she removed her catalogue from Spotify) the music industry can breathe a sigh of relief, and we can get excited about the next crop of albums set to be released this year.

Foo Fighters, One Direction and Lil Wayne all have much-hyped albums dropping before the year’s out, and we’ll finally get some companion pieces to Nicki Minaj’s “Pills N’ Potions” and the bootylicious “Anaconda.” Nick Jonas has a ton to prove with his first solo effort, while EDM is getting a major boost from Calvin Harris and David Guetta, each of whom is unleashing new music on their rave-loving fans.

Here’s what you can expect:

Calvin Harris: “Motion”

Release Date: November 4

Harris’ “Motion” is out this week and aside from his massive first single “Summer,” he managed to pull out the big guns for this one. Featured on his fourth studio album are Gwen Stefani, HAIM, John Newman and more. Listen to his next single “Outside” featuring Ellie Goulding, here:

Foo Fighters: “Sonic Highways”

Release Date: November 10

While they were supposed to take a break after their last album, the Foo Fighters did anything but. “Sonic Highways” will be released one month after their HBO show debuted—called “Foo Fighters Sonic Highways”—which takes a look at the eight-city recording journey on which they made the album. Check out “Something From Nothing,” the first single off “Sonic Highways” here:

Ne-Yo: “Non Fiction”

Release Date: November 11

Former vegan Ne-Yo is getting ready to release his sixth studio album, and if history repeats itself (as it is often wont to do), we’ll definitely get a few hits out of it. Listen to his first single “She Knows” ft. Juicy J to see what he’s working with this time around:

Nick Jonas: “Nick Jonas”

Release Date: November 11

If you haven’t heard Nick’s second single “Jealous” yet, you’re already behind the times. Idolator.com calls it an “’80s-influenced anthem” and a “rush of fizzy pop with slick synths and a monster chorus.” It seems we may have a little Justin Timberlake on our hands! And not only is the single getting major play on the radio, he also has a new show on DirecTV and a hot little honey on his arm. Not bad for a former boy-bander, ay?

Just this week, Jonas released a remix of “Jealous” with up-and-coming R&B star Tinashe, so you’re going to want to listen to that here.

Tyga: “The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty”

Release Date: November 18

Kylie Jenner’s rumored boyfriend is releasing his fourth studio album at the tender age of 24. Talking to XXL Magazine while recording the album last year, Tyga explained, “This new album, this shit is raw. I don’t want to give away too many ideas, man. This shit is gonna be crazy. It’s still story-based, but the tempo is going to be faster [than his last album]. It’s going to hit you harder. I called it nighttime music. Two, three in the morning, you are driving by yourself. That’s the type of music I like.” A few singles have been released over the past year, but here’s his latest, “40 mill,” produced by Kanye West:

Iggy Azalea: “Reclassified”

Release Date: November 21

Don’t get too excited—only get half excited. That’s because Iggy Azalea’s “Reclassified” is half remixes of tunes from her hit album “The New Classic,” and half new songs. She debuted her first new single “Beg For It” ft. MØ on “Saturday Night Live,” but we personally can’t wait to hear another new tune, “Trouble,” featuring Jennifer Hudson. Bring it on, ladies!

Watch “Beg For It” below:

David Guetta: “Listen”

Release Date: November 24

While singles have trickled out over the past year, David Guetta is finally releasing his first new album since “Nothing But The Beat” was a monster hit in 2011. This new outing features collaborations with Nicki Minaj, The Script, Emeli Sandé, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, John Legend, Nico & Vinz, Ryan Tedder & more. Listen to his latest single “Dangerous” ft. Sam Martin here:

Mary J. Blige: “The London Sessions”

Release Date: November 24

All you have to know about Blige’s 13th studio album, is that because the entire album leaked on the internet recently, critics got a good listen, and Billboard called it “superb” and “objectively her best since 2005’s ‘The Breakthrough.'”

Listen to “Therapy” a song co-written by Sam Smith, below. Yes. Yes. Yes.

Beyonce: “Beyoncé”

Release Date: November 24

Please Refer HERE.

Eminem: “Shady XV”

Release Date: November 28

“Shady XV” is a double compilation album from Eminem and a bunch of Shady Records artists, being released to celebrate the label’s 15th anniversary. The first album will feature new material from Em, along with tunes from other Shady artists like Slaughterhouse, Bad Meets Evil, D12 and Yelawolf, while the second album be a greatest hits compilation featuring all Shady Records artists.

He just posted a teaser photo for his new video for “Guts Over Fear” ft. Sia, which you can listen to here:

Lil Wayne: “Tha Carter V”

Release Date: December 9

So we’ve already got four singles from “Tha Carter V” but we have to wait until December 9 for the full enchilada. Lil Wayne has gone on record saying that this would be his final solo album, explaining to Hip Hop DX earlier this year, “I personally plan on this being my final solo album, yes, and it’s definitely the final Carter album. It’s the final Carter album. It’s stopping at five. I didn’t smile when I said it…I plan on it being my final solo album… the way I’m working on this album, it’s to me, the way it seems like now, it seems like it’ll be impossible for me to work this hard again for anything else.”

Get Lil’ Wayne while you can, people.

Nicki Minaj: “Pinkprint”

Release Date: December 15

Can you believe “Pinkprint” will only be Nicki’s third studio album? It feels like she’s been around forever! This time, expect a more traditional hip hop sound from Ms. Minaj, who tapped producers including Dr. Luke and Detail to help produce the album. While she just released her third single “Only” ft. Chris Brown, Drake and Lil Wayne, we’re more excited about this album art she just revealed on Instagram:

Charli XCX: “Sucker”

Release Date: December 16

Charli XCX is already on every one of your favorite songs (“Fancy” and “I Love It” to name a few) but with the success of her song “Boom, Clap” from “The Fault In Our Stars” soundtrack, and her new album, the 22-year-old is really coming into her own. Listen to her second single, “Break The Rules” (which is just as catchy as you’d expect!) here:

Drake: “Views From The 6”

Release Date: TBD

BONUS! After dropping the title of his upcoming album (that’d be “Views From The 6”) and releasing a few tracks, we still don’t know exactly when his album will officially come out. What we do know is that he started working on it after his co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne concluded at the end of September, and a single “How Bout Now” is already getting airplay. Listen here: