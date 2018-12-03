33 New-Agey Gifts Your Crystal-Obsessed Friends Will Love

Scroll To See More Images

There are people who are hard to shop for. Like my dad, who has the annoying habit of buying himself whatever he wants the second he wants it, pretty much slamming shut any window of opportunity for me to get in the middle of that process.

This makes me immensely thankful for people in my life who are easy to shop for. I’m talking about anyone who has a brand. People who are prescient enough to conveniently encapsulate their interests inside their Instagram presence—people who have, essentially, won a life debt from anyone in their lives who’s been tasked with the societal duty to shower them with gifts every December.

My friend Maggie, for instance, loves Elvis and cats—and there are about 15 boutique stationery shops in L.A. alone that look like they manifested themselves directly from her Instagram feed. I could kiss Maggie for how easy she makes it to shop for her.

Or my friend Jane, who likes crystals, keeps me updated on upcoming retrogrades and is always able to field my requests for a refresher on what exactly is so bad about being a Gemini. If you don’t think that liking crystals makes someone easy to shop for, you haven’t been inside an Urban Outfitters in a while.

New Age, or whatever you want to call it, is not just back—it’s fashionable. We can argue about the spiritual authenticity of a witchcraft kit purchased at Sephora, or what it means for authentic practitioners that Anthropologie sells magick candles now, but one thing is for sure: I have no dearth of options when it comes to shopping for Jane.

So if you’ve got a friend who’s considering moving to Sedona for the vortex benefits, you can go ahead and take a seat—because I’ve got your shopping covered for this one.

iHome Salt Lamp Speaker, $70 at Urban Outfitters

Why keep forcing your ethereal friend to choose between their vibes and their tunes? This salty little guy will keep both under control.

Mercury Retrograde Candle, $16 at House of Intuition

Get this for your friend who’s always tweeting about that upcoming retrograde when you were sure we just got out of a retrograde—either way they seem like they could use some backup.

The Full Moon Satchets, $35 at Moon Juice

Equip your friend with this variety pack of super-herb-based Moon Dust supplements so they can charge up their morning tea with Sex Dust or their evening brew with Dream Dust. Or vice versa. Or, maybe even both at the same time?

Shaman Incense Sacred Space Blend Sampler Kit, $21 at House of Intuition

A collection of incenses to fill a room with whatever energy your favorite person needs most.

The Mini Book of Mindfulness, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Make this holiday season a contemplative one for your free-spirited friend.

Smudge Kit, $14 at House of Intuition

This starter kit comes with all the necessities to cleanse the home of negative energy, just in time for the New Year.

Herb Heirloom Seed Kit, $45 at Williams Sonoma

What could be more mystical than growing plants? Nothing I want to know about, that’s for sure.

Clarity Bath Bag, $8 at House of Intuition

This pre-mixed bath bag is full of minerals and herbs to comfort body and mind.

Celestial Sign Ring and Necklace Gift Set, $48 at Anthropologie

For anyone who feels being an Aries explains everything about them.

Rose Quartz Crystal Body Polish, $28 at House of Intuition

This scrub isn’t just great at exfoliating skin—it’s also activated with magic for extra self-love.

Inner Witch: A Modern Guide to the Ancient Craft, $11 at Amazon

If you know someone who’s on the verge of being a witch already, why not give them a boost in the form of guidance from the NYLON “Ask a Witch” witch herself, Gabriela Herstik?

June and May Essential Oil Diffuser, $45 at Anthropologie

Essential oils are like the crystals of the air. (Don’t think about it too much.)

I Am Loved Affirmation Candle, $45 at House of Intuition

These candles are designed for self-love and even come with customized meditations—the perfect cure for a garbage year.

Dream Jar, $16 at House of Intuition

Help your friend achieve their wildest dreams by giving them a place to store them.

Divina Tarot Card Deck, $45 at Urban Outfitters

Give your friend a super-cute intro to divination with this tarot deck.

Zodiac Crystal Set, $18 at Etsy

A hand-arranged crystal set customized to your sign.

Blessings Incense, $4 at House of Intuition

You know what—I take it back. Incense is the crystal(s) of the air. End of discussion.

Violet Water, $12 at House of Intuition

Famously good for cleansing, violet water makes a great addition to any bath.

You’re My Favorite Zodiac Sign Gift Box, $28 at Etsy

Some perfect instant hygge for that special person who keeps asking you the exact time you were born for some reason.

Talk to the Hand Palmistry Guide, $17 at Urban Outfitters

Sometimes, the best gift you can give someone is a Sense of Mystery About Oneself—giving them the ability to read palms definitely counts.

Mystic Aroma Candle Gift Set, $30 at Anthropologie

This trio of candles will keep your loved one cozy well into the New Year.

Crystal Child Patch, $10 at Etsy

Give your crystal-loving friend this patch that they can iron onto one of the six denim jackets I would bet actual money they have hanging in their closet at this precise moment.

Meditation Spell Candles, $1 each at House of Intuition

These little candles are perfect for intention setting, meditation, magic or just aesthetic.

Money Magic Candle, $16 at House of Intuition

How does that saying go? Give a man a fish, and he’ll eat for a day, buy a man a candle that attracts fish, and you’re the best secret Santa ever?

Herbal Incense, $24 at Anthropologie

These incenses are great either burned or in a bath.

Modern Air Plant Crystal Zen Garden Kit, $24 at Etsy

Who doesn’t need a tiny and adorable dose of zen in their life?

Moon in My Room Light, $36 at Urban Outfitters

Give your friend the gift of a permanent personal full moon.

Palo Santo Room Spray, $32 at Anthropologie

This ancient ingredient has been used to cleanse spaces for centuries, and it smells great, too.

Crystal Pyramid Incense Set, $44 at Anthropologie

Crystals, incense, pyramids—there’s a lot to love here.

Star Power Astrology Guide, $17 at Urban Outfitters

A cute little coffee table book that will give your friend the ability to do on-the-fly birth charts for anyone who crosses their threshold.

Rainbow Chakra Bracelet, $22 at Etsy

With stones that represent the chakras plus volcanic rock beads that act as a diffuser for your pal’s essential oil of choice.

Triquetra Footed Cast Iron Cauldron, $24 at House of Intuition

If you’ve made it all the way through this list and haven’t pulled the trigger on anything, why not go metaphysical balls to the wall and get them a full-on cauldron?