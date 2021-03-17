I Think It’s Safe To Say Abercrombie Is Officially Cool Again

Scroll To See More Images

In high school, you couldn’t pay me to wear Abercrombie. Sorry to be negative, but it’s true! After years of not fitting in it when it was the hot brand in middle school, by the time it became “lame,” I was a million percent onboard to join the haters. Down with the cheesy moose logo! Fast-forward about a decade and I’m shocked to say, the new Abercrombie & Fitch is…honestly so cute. Talk about a successful rebrand!

If you don’t believe me, allow me to wax poetic on the new aesthetic. The silhouettes are trendier, the range is broader and even the sizing is more inclusive (Jeans up to a size 37? Yes, please!). Gone are the massive moose logos and slogan tees of my tween years, and in their place are cute spring dresses, stylish separates and more.

TBH, this is the kind of stuff I’d usually hit up ASOS or Zara for! But after so many of my fashion-savvy friends raved to me about their new Abercrombie jeans, I realized it was time to give the brand a second shot—and boy, did it deliver.

Below, check out just a handful of pieces I’ve already ordered this week, and check out the Abercrombie New Arrivals section to discover even more spring must-haves. Apologies for all the moose slander over the past decade or so, Abercrombie. I’m ready to restart our relationship, if you are.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This Perfect Spring Dress

Um, hi??? This model literally just SOLD me this dress with her beauty alone. Living for the LoveShackFancy vibes with the ditsy pale pink floral and ruffle bottom.

This Chic Suiting Moment

Oh, she’s not just sweet, she’s stylish! This suiting set is to die for, and I’ll be buying the blazer as well as the tailored shorts in multiple colorways.

These Selling-Out-Fast Jeans

Y’all, I could not find a single pair of jeans on the Abercrombie site with every size in stock, which tells me they’re a ~hot commodity~ that I simply need to try. I’ll be starting out with these.

This V-Neck Jumpsuit

I’m a sucker for a good summer jumpsuit, and the v-neck detail on this one looks so flattering. Plus, that dreamy dusty rose hue and a belt to cinch my waist? Signed, sealed, delivered and added to my cart.

The Skirt Set Of My Dreams

This is the set that made me realize I needed to be taking Abercrombie more seriously. I would wear this everywhere. And in fact, I plan to do exactly that! This midi skirt is the perfect piece, and the matching ruched top is beyond sweet.

This Reformation-Vibes Polo Dress

No no no, I’m sorry. Reformation must’ve somehow accidentally mailed Abercrombie some of their stock, right? This is the coolest dress I’ve ever seen—and in sage! green! no! less!

These Jeans In Extended Sizing

Raise your hand if you felt bad about not being able to fit in Abercrombie as a child and having to size up to A&F. My hand is raised and waving! Now, these jeans come all the way up to a 37 waist. Progress—we love to see it.

This Dreamy Little Dress

I buy flirty dresses like this in bulk in advance of spring and summer, so I love that this one comes in four different patterns. Plus, I just love a puffy sleeve!

The Perfect Summer White ‘Fit

Yes, I decided to end this list with a banger. Expect me to be wearing this to any and all social events come summer 2021 with a bold lip, a fun bag and a tan. I might even mix and match the pants and top with some other A&F favorites.