Everything You Need to Know About Calvin Klein and His Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gruber

During the past few years, Calvin Klein has found himself in the news — and not for his trademark basics and iconic underwear ads. The twice-married 69-year-old designer found love in an unlikely place: With a 22-year-old former gay porn star named Nick Gruber.

Klein exposed Gruber to New York society (and also gifted him with plastic surgery and veneers), and he naturally fell in love with the glitz and glamour. For this 21st birthday party, Klein rented out Indochine and the guest list included Donna Karan, Daphne Guinness and Anna Wintour, who rarely attends even the most elite of fashion parties. We’re still baffled as to how Klein convinced his fellow famous friends to attend a party for a practically teenaged gay porn star, but when you’re Calvin Klein, you can kind of do what you want.

Everything went south this past April when Gruber entered rehab (for undisclosed reasons, but you can probably guess). Klein shipped him off to Arizona via private jet and the two parted ways. Since then, Gruber has clearly felt anxiety that his fifteen minutes of fame were running out, so he’s responded to every press inquiry and may as well have a weekly Page Six column. He;s stated that he’ll be writing a tell-all book about his time with Klein (aptly titled What Came Between Me and My Calvin), and even shooting a “tell-all reality show.” (We’re confused as to what a “tell-all reality show” is, but clearly young Gruber is as shameless as it gets so we’re sure it will be chock-full of mudslinging and lunacy).

Now, it’s being reported that Gruber thinks Klein is stalking him, and he’s hired private eyes to follow him and his new boyfriend John Luciano around. Luciano is supposedly related to notorious mobster Lucky Luciano, and Klein’s camp is said to be worried that Luciano and Gruber are out to destroy his reputation. While Gruber gave a dramatic statement to the Post, he recently updated his Facebook status to read: “At dinner last night private investigators showed up and said that my guy was in the mob and we were being followed by the Feds. Haha how cool is hanging with gangstas!”

Gruber’s connection to Klein has served him well, as his Facebook has plenty of pictures of him out with some of New York’s young elite like Peter Brant Jr. While he may have gotten some quick cash out of the relationship, he didn’t really absorb a sense of high fashion (or proper English, for that matter). “Here is my fashion trip consider that I been in the the fashion world, and expose to lots of great Designers,” he Facebooked. “If anyone looking for good pair of jeans buy Uniqlo. They make the best denim on the market.”

The outrageous amount of drama that’s resulted from this relationship seems unnecessary, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited to see the next step. Klein has also clearly started a trend, as fellow superstar designer Marc Jacobs recently began dating a 24 year-old porn star. Maybe he should pull a Christian Grey and make him sign a waiver to avoid a “tell-all reality show.”