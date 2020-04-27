‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 May Be in the Works Based on That Cliffhanger

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever season 1. If you’re anything like us, you’ve finished Netflix’s latest teen rom com, Never Have I Ever, and already want more. What we know about Netflix’s Never Have I Ever season 2 release date, cast, spoilers and news hints that there’s more ahead for Devi, Kamala, Paxton and other characters in Mindy Kaling’s latest coming-of-age comedy.

But before we talk about what happens in season 2, let’s recap what went down in Never Have I Ever season 1: The 10-episode series follows Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old Indian-American girl from Sherman Oaks, California, whose father dies of a heart attack in the middle of her harp recital. The trauma led Devi to be paralyzed from the waist down for several months before she miraculously recovered. When she returned to high school, she was on a mission to find a boyfriend. But not any boyfriend—she wanted Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a.k.a. the hottest guy in school.

Along the way, the show explored Devi’s relationship with her mother (whom she resented because of her father’s death), her Indian-American identity (which she never really connected with) and her best friends, Eleanor and Fabiola (whom she took for granted to become closer to Paxton.) In the final moments of the show, Devi kisses Ben Gross, her rival and the only student at her high school who can compete with her book smarts. What do we know about Never Have I Ever season 2? Well, read on to find out.

Is there a season 2?

Neither Netflix nor creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher have confirmed a season 2 of Never Have I Ever. If there is one, we expect Netflix to announce the news in May or June, based on the timeline that the service usually has when it comes to renewing new series. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, told StyleCaster in April that she’s hopeful for a season 2, as there’s a lot of story to explore when it comes to Devi and self-love.

“That’s all in Lang Fisher’s hand. I hope there’s a season 2. I’m not even upset about our premiere being cancelled or any kind of conventional press junket,” she said at the time. “I just want a season 2 to keep the story moving forward. I want to see Devi start loving and appreciating herself because I think a lot of people are missing that from their lives, whether you’re a kid or an adult. People need to learn that you need to love yourself first.”

When’s the release date?

If a second season of Never Have I Ever is confirmed, we don’t expect Netflix to release the season until at least 2021. Given that many TV and movie productions shut down due to the 2020 coronavirus crisis, it’s fair to believe that a second season of the comedy won’t start filming until late 2020 or even in 2021.

Who’s in the cast?

The cast hasn’t been confirmed yet either, but we expect many of the main players to return: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini Vishwakumar), John McEnroe (Narrator), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Ramona Young as (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross).

The only wild card when it comes to the cast is Sendhil Ramamurthy, who plays Devi’s father Mohan Venkatesan. In the season 1 finale, Devi and her mother, Nalini, released Mohan’s ashes into the ocean as a way. The moment also marked a new start for Nalini and Devi, who fought throughout most of the series because of their disagreement over how Devi should be raised. It seemed like season 1 closed the chapter on Devi, Nalini and Mohan’s issues, but Devi’s father could still return in flashbacks in season 2.

What will season 2 be about?

Based on the cliffhangers of season 1, we expect season 2 to explore Devi and Ben’s relationship. Despite her efforts to have sex with Paxton, Devi ended season 1 as a virgin, which means that her sexual relationship with Ben could be a storyline in season 2. And as Ramakrishnan told StyleCaster, Devi also has a lot of self-reflection to do before she can start a romantic relationship. She also has some unresolved issues with her best friends, Fabiola and Eleanor, who seemingly forgave her at the end of season 1.