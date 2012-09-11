Want: Neutral Lace Dress

A piece designed for the more daring, this neutral lace dress is worth the risk for its representation of two of our major trends for fall — neutrals and lace — all wrapped into one throw-on piece that (added bonus) transitions easily from day to night.

Throw on a blazer over the dress to head to work, or add a leather jacket for an edgier evening look. The high neckline and capped sleeve make the dress more fall appropriate and beg to be paired with a seriously bold pair of earrings.

Whether you’re a vintage lover or fearless trendsetter, this form fitting dress will live harmoniously in your wardrobe.

A Toast to You Dress, $48, at ModCloth