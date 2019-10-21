An Official Trailer for ‘The Crown’ Season 3 Is Here & Wow, The Casting Is Seriously On Point

After what feels like forever (actually, only a year—which might as well be forever as far as television’s concerned,) Netflix’s knockout royal series is coming back for its third season very, very soon. As in, next month! Netflix’s The Crown trailer for Season 3 reveals a release date, time period, and more. Underscored to a haunting rendition of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin,” the trailer delivers a look at the royal family during a particularly rough patch of British history: the 1970s, where economic crashes, workers strikes, and monarchical power were at their chaotic height.

We also get a preview of The Crown‘s new cast. Our characters remain the same, of course. Only, they’ve all aged—which brings us the likes of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (unseating the wonderful Claire Foy,) and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The star-studded cast also features Josh O’Connor who, I tell you, bears such a striking resemblance to Prince Charles that it’s damn near unsettling. Gotta love a great casting team!

As far as the trailer goes, it looks like not only is England in a mess—so is the royal family itself. Season 3 of The Crown is setting us up for Prince Charles’ tragic marriage to Princess Diana, who will be arriving in Season 4. That means there’s plenty of interfamilial fueding and rage already on its way from Charles.

After all, real life tells us that while Charles loved Camilla Parker Bowles (the Prince of Wales’ current IRL wife,) he somehow married Diana first, instead. Unfortunately, we all know how unfavorably that ended. But while we’re not quite there yet, The Crown season 3 is already letting us in on these tensions. “Watch out for your family,” someone warns Charles in the trailer. “They mean well,” he responds. “No, they don’t.” And I oop!

The Crown Season 3 will return to Netflix on Sunday, November 17, 2019 with 10 one-hour long episodes.